Deadline for Utah cannabis grower applications looms

Those interested must submit proposals by July 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The deadline for interested farmers to turn in their cannabis cultivation applications to the Utah Dept. of Agriculture is fast approaching.

Ten applicants will be chosen to receive cannabis cultivation licenses under the Utah Medical Cannabis Act.

Next year, patients in need will be able to buy cannabis legally in the state of Utah. In the meantime, the government is working to implement the Utah Medical Cannabis Act to prepare the state for that change. The law is an amended version of the much broader Proposition 2 approved by voters in Nov. 2018.

Earlier this year, the Dept. of Agriculture called on interested farmers to submit their applications by July 1.

“The bill clearly defines what the state is looking for, which are qualified candidates who have experience in regulated markets,” said Drew Rigby, spokesperson for the Utah Dept. of Agriculture.

Competition for a license will be fierce: the state is only choosing ten applicants to be licensed.

“We are hopeful that there are farmers who have the ability to turn in a great proposal so that ultimately they may have one of these licenses to be able to expand their opportunities for financial success,” Rigby said.

Cannabis advocates nationwide are projecting big bucks in this potentially booming industry.

“I think it’s going to revitalize rural farming in America,” Chris Fontes, CEO of Hemp Exchange told ABC4 News in May. “I can’t speak directly to the medical marijuana side of cannabis, but to the CBD side of cannabis, we’re projected to be a $23 billion industry nationwide by 2022.”

Patients who get medical cannabis must have a doctor’s note and must use approved forms.

For more information on the cultivation application process, click here.

