Deadline approaching for federal assistance for those affected by the Magna earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 New) – The deadline for anyone who had damage from the earthquake in Magna to apply for federal assistance is approaching.

All those who would like to apply for the funding is required to do so by September 8. You must live in Salt Lake or Davis Counties.

You should contact your homeowner insurance agent or carrier first, however, many homeowner policies generally covered earthquakes. If you do not have coverage, you should follow these steps:

Register with FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. Help in many languages is also available. Registration takes you through a survey with about 25 questions, asking the location of the home, how many occupants, what kind of damage happened, insurance information and banking information in case you are eligible for assistance. Keep in mind that FEMA can’t assist you with anything that was covered by insurance. If needed, your application will be processed and referred for inspection. Because of COVID, FEMA is conducting virtual inspections over the phone or by using Facetime. Homeowners can also provide photos of damage. If you receive a virtual inspection, the inspector will analyze that information and FEMA will determine what type and amount of assistance is available Housing assistance ensures that people are in a safe home and can help with costs related to a functional kitchen or bathroom or restoring running water. It is not meant for new paint, cosmetic repairs, or restoring a home to pre-disaster status. The SBA may provide low-interest loans for other home repair projects. Once the review is complete, the applicant receives a determination letter that will detail how much was approved and what it is expected to be used for. If an applicant is not eligible, they will receive a determination of ineligibility letter with details about why they were not found eligible (not enough damage, incomplete information or not a primary residence). Within 72 hours of the completed review, approved assistance arrives via direct deposit.

