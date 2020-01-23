Day 1: Volunteers made contact with 200 unsheltered during annual ‘Point in Time’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The annual Housing Outreach Program’s “Point in Time” event is underway.

It’s a state-wide initiative to count the homeless population.

Volunteers will walk neighborhoods from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. January 23rd to the 25th looking for unsheltered people.

The goal is to get an estimate and use the data for policy and funding needs.

All the data is collected and recorded real-time via mobile application.

“We get approximately $10 million or so across the state for rental assistance and those types of things,” Rob Wessman NAMI Utah said.

But it isn’t just about numbers, volunteers are also educating homeless people about available resources.

Volunteers are handing out blankets, non- perishable food, and gift cards.

At the end of day one on Thursday, organizers say volunteers came into contact with 200 unsheltered people.

Last year, state-wide more than 2,000 unsheltered people were recorded living in Utah over the three-day measuring period.

