Davis pulls off another upset, beats Westlake to win 6A boys championship

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – All season long, the Davis Darts had heard how good the Region 4 teams were.

The Darts felt disrespected by getting a 7-seed in the 6A boys basketball tournament, but on Saturday, they proved they were the best team in the state, winning its first championship since 2002.

Chance Trujillo scored 19 points, while Colby Sims and Rex Sunderland each added 14, as the Darts knocked off top-seeded Westlake to win the state championship.

“To be honest, our whole group, we were sick of hearing about Region 4 teams and all that,” Sunderland said. “We’ve had a chip on our shoulder. Everybody has been sleeping on Region 1, and we came out here and proved it.”

The Darts, who lost in last year’s state title game, upset 2nd-seeded Pleasant Grove and 3rd-seeded Corner Canyon to get to the championship game.

“It’s like playing with house money, baby,” added Henry Ihrig. “We felt disrespected that we didn’t deserve that 7-seed. We came out, showed we were a lot better and we won this thing.”

Davis jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led by eight points at the half.

But the Thunder stormed back into the game with defense, cutting the deficit to two early in the fourth quarter. Will Jensen had 16 points to lead Westlake, while Kaleb Furey added 13.

But Davis held on with some hot shooting, making 18 of 27 shots from the field for a blistering 67 percent.

“I can’t even describe this feeling right now,” Trujillo said. “I’m just so glad right now. My teammates, those guys are awesome and those four seniors, I’m speechless.”