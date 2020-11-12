Davis High School junior selected to Semper Fidelis All-American program

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Davis High School student is one of the 100 student-athletes across the U.S. to be accepted into the United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis All-American Program

The United States Marine Corps recognizes exemplary student-athletes through a program that features approximately 100 high schoolers who were selected from across the country based on their “athletic prowess, academic success, and embodiment of the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, and commitment.”

AnaLise Womack from Davis High School is among those 100 student-athletes selected to this year’s class of Semper Fidelis All-Americans.

Each All-American is recognized for the importance of building a support system to enable the success of the next generation, and are given the opportunity to invite a mentor of their choosing to join them in the program.

AnaLise chose Bo Roundy she says is due to the impact that he has had in helping Womack achieve this honor.

The Semper Fidelis All-American Program Recognition Tour is being conducted nationwide to honor the achievements of the 2020 class of student-athletes and mentors in their hometowns.

AnaLise Womack along with their mentor, Bo Roundy, were recognized at a local presentation at Davis High School on November 5.

In the face of COVID-19, the Marine Corps made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Battles Won Academy, a multi-day experience in Washington, D.C. typically held in July. The Battles Won Academy involves daily workouts, an immersive experience on Marine Corps Base Quantico, a community service event, team-building outings, and a tour of our Nation’s Capital.