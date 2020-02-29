Davis, Fremont to face off in 6A boys basketball championship game

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Davis Darts magical season continues.

Davis improved to 23-1 on the year with a hard-fought 63-61 victory over Lone Peak in the 6A semifinals Friday night. Davis will face for the state title Saturday.

Spencer Vernon scored 19 points, while Jake Sampson added 15, as Davis rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lone Peak 26-17, to pull out the win over the upset-minded Knights. Cameron Brimhall led Lone Peak with 19 points, while Corbin Zentner added 15.

In the other 6A semifinal, Dallin Hall scored 38 points as Fremont came from behind to knock off Layton, 72-66.

Hall scored 19 points in each half, hitting five three-pointers and pulling down four rebounds and recording four steals.

The Silverwolves trailed by six points at the half, but rallied in the second half by scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter to advance to the title game.

Ethan Potter led Layton with 22 points, while Preston Squire scored 16.

Fremont and Davis will play for the 6A championship Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.