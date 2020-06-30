Davis County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of former paramedic who died after plane crash

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Davis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its retired paramedics.

Lieutenant Jason Sorensen, a retired paramedic for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and a pilot and medic with Intermountain Life Flight, died Monday night.

Sorensen was involved in a small plane crash on Thursday, June 25, but the sheriff’s office said his injuries and burns sustained in the crash were insurmountable.

“Davis County Sheriff’s Office is hurting today. Jason was universally loved. He had a huge impact on the lives of many people in Davis County and around the state. Jason was an important part of our Sheriff’s Office family and we truly mourn his loss. We send our love and comfort to his wife, children, and family. We also express our gratitude for the compassionate care he has received from loved ones, medical professionals, and even strangers during his greatest time of need,” said Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks.

“On behalf of our entire Intermountain Life Flight family, we send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to Jason’s family during this difficult time. We are so saddened by Jason’s passing. Jason was a terrific and dedicated paramedic, pilot, and public servant, and an even better husband, father, friend, colleague, and person. We will miss him terribly. Jason was a member of our Intermountain Life Flight team and family for 15 years. During that time, Jason demonstrated his professionalism, commitment, and caring for the people who we served and cared for on a daily basis. Jason will always be a member of our Life Flight family. We will carry his memory and the impact of his wonderful life forward as we continue to do the important work that Jason dedicated his life to, and the people who he worked so hard to help,” said Pamela Moore, executive director of Intermountain Life Flight.

Charitable accounts have been established:

America First Credit Union

Jason Sorensen Charitable Account #9116393

Davis County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #6/

https://daviscountyfop.firstresponderprocessing.com/