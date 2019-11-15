Davis County School District dropped from lawsuit regarding teacher’s sexual abuse conviction

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County School District, the Board of Education of the Davis School District and the majority of the individuals listed, were dismissed from a lawsuit regarding one of its teachers who was convicted of sexually abusing several of their students.

Court documents show U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby dismissed multiple individuals listed in the case filed after Brianne Altice, 40, was convicted in 2015.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of one of the victims in December 2015 and stated: “The running joke among the students at DHS (Davis High) was who is Ms. Altice sleeping with now.”

The parents claimed officials at Davis High and the district didn’t deal with the situation properly and filed the lawsuit to protect other children while they are at school.

Altice, an English teacher at Davis High, pleaded guilty to three charges of forcible sex abuse after it was discovered three male students were secretly having sex with their teacher.

Altice was sentenced to three 1 to 15-year prison terms. The first two terms to run consecutively. The third term to be served concurrently.

Brianne Altice

Altice was released from prison on Sept. 10, 2019 and remains on parole until 2045.

She remains on the sex offender registry.

