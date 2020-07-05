Davis County K9 dies after months of health-related issues

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Davis County Sheriff’s K9 died Saturday morning after months of health-related issues.

In a press release issued by Davis County Sheriff, 6-year-old Rony began his K9 career with their department when he was 15 months old after he was handpicked by his handler, Deputy Brad Larsen. The two have been inseparable ever since.

Rony was trained in drug detection, patrol/tracking, deputy protection, building and area searches, and the apprehension of suspects.

In April of this year, Rony was diagnosed with cervical spine issues. Multiple tests were conducted and numerous medications were prescribed in an effort to treat him, but his condition continued to progress and he died at his home.

“Our K9s are integral to enforcement operations and strengthen our abilities to respond to emergencies,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Rony had been struggling with medical issues for the last few months and was receiving care to address those issues. We are sad to learn of his passing and grateful to know he will no longer be in pain.”

Rony was one of three K9s within the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and was recently featured in A&E Network’s ultimate K9 competition series “America’s Top Dog.”