Davis County Jail implements preventative measures to protect against coronavirus

by: Lindsey Peterson

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis County Sheriff’s Office announced new preventative measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the Davis County Jail.

Preventative measures include:

  • Temporary suspension of onsite visits, volunteer activities and programs
  • Reduction of jail population through good behavior
  • Collaboration with the county attorney and public defenders should the need to arise to release non-violent offenders
  • Health screenings on everyone who enters the jail
  • Taking staff temperatures before shift begins
  • Segregated male and female isolation units for all new inmates. If on the 15th day the inmate does not have any coronavirus symptoms, they will be moved into the general population.
  • Preparation of a separate unit in the event of an active coronavirus case in the units
  • Reminding staff to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines
  • Ongoing conversations with the Davis County Health Department

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office notes that an employee who does not have direct contact with inmates experienced exposure to the coronavirus in the community. The employee experienced symptoms outside of the workplace and tested positive for coronavirus.

