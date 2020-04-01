Davis County Health Department Issues Public Health ‘Stay Safe. Stay Home.’ order

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Representatives from the Davis County Health Department, Davis County Commission, and Davis County Attorney’s Office announced a mandatory order emphasizing the importance of staying safe at home.

According to county officials, the order will close some businesses and require other businesses to follow stringent social distancing recommendations.

Officials say the order has been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new order is effective at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 and will be in place through Friday, May 1, 2020, officials add.

The following order outline was released by Davis County representatives:

Directs all individuals to stay at home except to engage in essential activities, which

includes going to work under the conditions outlined in the order. Matches earlier county and state public health orders regarding food service operations. Closes certain businesses that act as gathering places or involve close contact between

people. Closes children’s playgrounds and limits access to outdoor sports courts and fields to

individuals and members of the same household. Residents are asked to be responsible

while spending time outside by always maintaining 6 feet from other people outside of

their household. People should not congregate at trailheads or other outdoor spaces. Requires businesses to actively enforce social distancing practices and exclude ill

employees from working; social distancing should include at least 6 feet between all

people in the establishment, and workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever

must not be present under any circumstances.

“As the local public health agency, the public’s health and well-being is our top priority,” said

Brian Hatch, executive director of the Davis County Health Department. “The message we need

residents to hear is to Stay Safe, Stay Home. We are asking people to do the right things to

reduce the impact of this outbreak on our community.”

Officials say the purpose of this order is to protect health throughout Davis County. Residents and businesses are urged to comply with this order. County officials say they will make every effort to educate people to achieve compliance.

If enforcement is necessary, it will be handled with civility and respect, officials say.