Davis beats Herriman in nation’s first high school football game since the pandemic

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In the nation’s first high school football game since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Davis High held off Herriman, 24-20, as a precarious season kicked off.

Chance Trujillo threw touchdown passes to Ethan Healey and Owen Murdock, while Spencer Ferguson rushed 197 yards and a touchdown, as Davis raced out to a 21-7 lead and held off a second half rally by the Mustangs.

Brock Hollingsworth returned a kick 93 yards for a touchdown, and Jack White hooked up with Zack Dern on a 69-yard touchdown pass to cut the Davis lead to four points in the third quarter.

But the Darts defense stiffened in the fourth quarter, while the Davis offense was able to run the clock out for the victory.

“It feels awesome,” Trujillo said. “We’ve waited how many months to get going again, and it’s great to be out here with the lights, the environment. With this amount of fans, it was still fun.”

“It felt super good,” said Murdock. “We didn’t know if we would be able to play this season. We were just hanging on to it, and it was just so fun.”

Some 900 fans were allowed to watch the game in person, each wearing masks and sitting in socially distant assigned seats. Immediately following the game, the fans were asked to leave the stadium as soon as possible.

Players were allowed to dress only 50 players, and neither school brought its marching band to the game.

The rest of the high school football season kicks off on Friday, with the exception of the Bingham-Weber game, which was cancelled because three Bingham players tested positive for COVID-19.