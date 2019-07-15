Daughter of Undocumented Immigrants speaks to ABC4 about fear of ICE raids

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) – Immigration and customs enforcement agents launched raids against certain undocumented residents in major cities across the nation Sunday.

One local woman whose parents are undocumented recently sat down with us to explain how the ramped up enforcement efforts are affecting her family.

“I am the daughter of illegal immigrants,” she said.

ABC4 has agreed to conceal her identity but can tell you she’s a Salt Lake City resident who was born here after her parents came here illegally from Mexico.

She said, “They brought us here for the American dream.”

And now, the woman says they fear getting rounded up and deported.

“Their fear is basically being ripped away from everything they’ve ever known. So being in this country for over 20 years, how do you go back?” she said.

On Sunday, ICE agents started rounding up undocumented immigrants with existing deportation orders, President Trump says some two thousand could be swept up in the raid.

President Donald Trump said, “It starts on Sunday and they’re gonna take people out and take them back to their countries. Or they’re gonna take criminals out and put them in prison. We’re focused on criminals as much as we can.”

While there have been no announced raids in Utah, the one underway in 8 major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver are causing panic here, according to officials.

The woman we spoke to said, “You’ve just got to believe in God and hope that it doesn’t happen to you. I just feel like if you don’t come from this and you haven’t seen it all your life, you can’t understand what it feels like to be scared and even though I’m quote-unquote safe my fear is till for my parents.”

That woman tells ABC4 that her parents, like many undocumented immigrants, are afraid to drive because they think getting pulled over even for a minor violation could lead to getting deported.

