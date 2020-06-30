Danny Summerhays putting retirement on hold after Utah Championship performance

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Retirement will have to wait for Danny Summerhays.

The Farmington native thought he was playing in his final professional golf tournament this past weekend a the Utah Championship at Oakridge Country Club. Summerhays had accepted a job to be the golf coach and teach classes at Davis High School, but he’s had to rethink things after his storybook weekend in which he lost in a playoff, finishing tied for second place.

“It was one of those documentary series, 30 for 30, hometown boy, about to retire, walk off win, it had everything written on it for one of those story book endings,” he said the day after the tournament.

It didn’t quite end the way Summerhays wanted, but it was still pretty cool. After tying a career-low round of 62, he watched the coverage on TV in the clubhouse, with a lot of different emotions.

“My dad always taught us, never root against anybody and always root for people,” he said. “So you’re sitting there watching the coverage like, ‘Do I want that putt to go in?’ It was a human battle.”

The battle continued on the course, when Paul Haley II and Kyle Jones tied Summerhays at 20-under par and forced a 3-way sudden death playoff. Three hours after finishing his round, Summerhays returned to a rainy course and putted first for his par.

“Halfway there my eyes were getting like oh yeah, as that putt was rolling towards it, and it just started to turn in,” he said. “My eyes got big and I was like, ‘I did it, I did it!’ It just slid by the left. I don’t react a ton, and when I react like that like I did you know I thought it was in.”

The second place finish gives Summerhays almost full access to the Korn Ferry Tour for not only this year, but next year as well. He had already decided to retire and teach school, but now, things have changed.

“It definitely threw a wrench in my plans,” he chuckled. “I was laughing and shaking my head with my wife last night, like what did I just do? Why did I just put myself in this pickle? I had it all planned out.”

Now, because Danny will be playing again, starting this week in the Korn Ferry event in Colorado.

“I am going to Colorado, driving there tonight, that’s what teachers do in the summer right? ” Summerhays said. “They do a side hustle, they’ve got the summer side hustle, and I’m going to side hustle a Korn Ferry Tour event. I feel like this gives me an opportunity to have a choice, whereas the other one was a little bit force out and right now. I feel like its a little cool feeling to feel like I’m choosing a road, not forced into a road.”

His students may be seeing a lot of substitute teachers if he gets back out there and starts playing well.