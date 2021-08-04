Damir Kreilach named to MLS All-Star Game

Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, right, heads the ball as Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Damir Kreilach is an MLS All-Star.

The Real Salt Lake forward was named to the MLS All-Star roster All-Star and LAFC head coach Bob Bradley on Wednesday.

Kreilach will join the biggest stars in Major League Soccer for the first time as the MLS All-Stars take on Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 25 at 7 p.m. MT.

Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake with seven goals, and has scored two goals in a game twice this season.

“It is such an honor to be chosen by Bob Bradley to represent Real Salt Lake at the All-Star Game,” Kreilach said. “I am so proud of the efforts we have put in and I look forward to doing my best to represent the club. “I would like to thank everyone in the RSL organization – my teammates, the coaching staff, the medical staff, the media staff, as well as the fans who mean so much to the club. I especially would like to thank my family. My wife and our families give me so much support here and back in Croatia and that’s what pushes me to reach new heights every year and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Kreilach is in his fourth MLS season, joining Real Salt Lake in 2018 and making an instant impact with the club. With 12 goals and eight assists in his first season he was named RSL Most Valuable Player by his teammates. He also earned the RSL MVP Award in 2020 after leading the team with eight goals. In his RSL career, he has 33 goals and 19 assists in 101 regular season appearances, including seven goals and five assists in 15 games this season. In addition to his impressive regular season career stats, Kreilach also has four goals and one assist in five career MLS Cup Playoff matches.

Kreilach is the ninth different Real Salt Lake player to earn selection to the MLS All-Star team.

Prior selections include:

Kyle Beckerman (2007, 2009-2014, 2016)

Nick Rimando (2010-2015, 2019)

Jámison Olave (2010-2012)

Eddie Pope (2005, 2007)

Javier Morales (2009-2010)

Tony Beltran (2013, 2015)

Will Johnson (2009)

Fabián Espíndola (2012)