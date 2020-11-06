Dad dumps 13-year-old boy ‘with no shoes or socks’ off at gas station in Nephi, later arrested for DUI in Spanish Fork

The boy said they have been living inside a van for 5 years, and multiple states

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who dumped his 13-year-old son off at a gas station “without any shoes or socks” was arrested later on suspicion of DUI in Spanish Fork.

Nephi Police officers responded to a gas station on a report of a crying 13-year-old boy wearing only a pair of shorts and a t-shirt with no shoes or socks, or sweatshirt.

The boy said that his father left him at the gas station and drove away. The boy was hesitant in giving his father’s name and said he didn’t want to get him into trouble, and his dad told him he was too much and needed a break from him.

The boy said they are not from here and his mom lives in Louisiana. The officers contacted the mother who police said became very upset and said she would come get him but it would take her a couple of days to get to Utah.

The mother was able to provide the father’s name but said she did not know if he had a phone and she only calls her son on his phone to make sure he is okay. The mother told police she and the boy’s father have been separated for five years and they don’t talk, and they both have custody of their son.

The boy told police they did not have a home and they jump from state to state living in the van, that they are eventually going to be converting into a camper, and occasionally staying in hotels, according to documents.

He said that they have lived in 10-11 states in those five years.

The boy said they left the hotel they were staying at to go to the closest marijuana shop, 110 miles away, and his dad got mad at him because he misread the directions and they missed an exit, which is when his dad dropped him off at the gas station and left.

Officers contacted DCFS while searching the area for the van that the father left in. Officer’s were notified that the father had been stopped by a trooper in Spanish Fork on I-15 and was being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Arrest records show 49-year-old Mark Yates was arrested after passing a trooper on the freeway in Spanish Fork going 90 mph.

Mark Yates

When the trooper approached the car he said he immediately noticed two open beer cans and the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

The driver gave police a false name and claimed he did not have identification and did not have insurance on the vehicle. The Trooper found a wallet in the car containing the man, and his son’s social security card.

A brethalyzer test showed Yates BAC as .14 and a sample of his urine tested positive for THC, according to documents.

Booking records show the man’s last know address was in Ohio. The boy was placed into state custody.

Yates faces charges of giving false information to police, DUI, open container of alcohol in vechicle, driving without insurance, speeding, child abandonment and reckless endangerment.