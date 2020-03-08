Dad charged after admitting to shaking 2 month old girl, causing brain bleed, critical injuries

According to charging documents, Aaron James Ewert, 31, is facing charges of child abuse after police said he allegedly shook his 2-month-old daughter, causing a brain bleed and other critical injuries.

Documents state the baby was taken to McKay Dee Hospital Emergency Room by her parents on Monday where they told doctors their baby was unable to breath for periods of time, and her skin was pale.

During a body scan the doctors determined the baby was possibly bleeding in her brain so they transferred her to Primary Children’s Hospital where she was admitted to the PICU unit and placed on a breathing tube.

During an interview with the baby’s parents, they confirmed being the only individuals caring for the child, but they were unaware of what had happened to her. Tuesday, DCFS removed the baby’s sibling from their home on Tuesday Wednesday, Aaron Ewert called into police to tell them he caused the infants injuries.

Ewert said he was changing they baby’s diaper while her mother was away from the home and the baby got upset and would not stop crying and screaming and he hand a lapse in judgment and held her under her armpits and shook her for several seconds.

Ewert admitted the baby can only hold her head up on her own only a little bit, and knew it was possible he could hurt her by shaking her.

Documents state at this time it is unknown if the baby will recover from her injuries and is still in critical condition. She still has the possibility of dying from her injuries or severe long term effects.

Ewert was booked into the Weber County Jail and has been charged with second-degree felony child abuse.

What others are clicking on: