DA to release findings in Oct. 2018 deadly officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- District Attorney Sim Gill will be reviewing his findings of a deadly officer-involved shooting last year.

23-year-old Andrey Tkachenko was shot and killed in an alleyway at 445 East 300 South on October 18, 2018.

Courtesy: Salt Lake County Jail

Officials said the Metro Gang Unit was attempting to arrest Tkachenko on several felony charged.

They reportedly followed him to the alley. At some point there was some sort of altercation with police and shots were fired.

He died on the way to the hospital.

Gill will be showing video of the incident during a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch that live here.

