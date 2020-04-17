DA Sim Gill finds officer justified in July 2019 shooting, killing of suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- District Attorney Sim Gill said an officer was justified in his use of force that left a man dead.

The incident happened on July 15, 2019. The SLCPD reported at the time that it began with a call to assist a man having a mental health episode at the Sunrise Metro Apartments.

The officer who fired the shots had training in dealing with mental health-related incidents.

“He is a patrol officer,” Sgt. Brandon Shearer said. “I believe he is also certified as a Crisis Intervention Team member.”

Police said the man killed, 43-year-old Michael Brand, “presented a weapon” and the officers on the scene “responded to the suspect’s actions.” Brand died at the scene.

During the incident one of the officers was hit by friendly fire, official said.

At 3:45 Friday, April 17, District Attorney Gill will release his findings.

*Watch with caution, video may be upsetting to some*

