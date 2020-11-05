Cyprus High joins 4 other Utah high schools headed into virtual learning

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cyprus High School has joined the list of four other high schools in Northern Utah transitioning to virtual learning.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, the administration for the school stated the Granite School District was informed by Salt Lake County Health Department that Cyprus High school has 15 confirmed COVID cases with additional referrals expected in the coming days.

All in-person instruction at Cyprus High will cease, and distance education will begin immediately; however the school will be closed for the next two days for deep cleaning. Thereafter, teachers will be working from the building. Students who need technological resources such as Chromebooks or Wi-Fi access or who need additional items from the school should reach out to the main office to make arrangements. In addition, and based on what we have learned from our last dismissal the administration has asked all teachers to plan on teaching class at their scheduled class times and to follow the bell schedule during the next two weeks. All teachers and students should plan on accessing Canvas during their assigned class times and we will be providing classes through Zoom where there will be live instruction, time for question and answer and the remainder of the time will be for students to work on their assigned daily course work. This will be for classes on Monday – Thursday and teachers will continue what they have been doing on our traditional Friday distance learning days. Please remember that these two weeks are a school dismissal, not a vacation and that students are expected to get up and be ready to go for their assigned classes and complete their work by the assigned deadlines.

At this time, extracurricular activities will still be allowed unless they surpass the 3-case threshold set by the health department. Spectators will not be permitted at ongoing competitions on school property with the exception of parents or guardians.

This change will however affect all other school activities. The school said they will work to reschedule all other activities and events for after the dismissal.

Cyprus was the 4th school this week to halt on-campus learning. Wednesday night the Jordan School Board elected to change Copper Hills High School to online learning until Nov. 30.

The three other schools, Ben Lomond High, Syracuse High, and Weber High schools also all went to virtual learning this week.