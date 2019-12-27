Cyclist hit by driver of van in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A cyclist was hit by a the driver of a van Thursday night in Sandy.
Police say the 66-year-old victim was turning left onto Pioneer Avenue from State Street in Sandy when they were hit near 15 East Pioneer Avenue.
The driver of the van that hit them is cooperating with police, officials said.
The cyclist is in critical condition.
