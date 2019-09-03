Cyclist dies on trail near Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A cyclist was found dead on a trail near Heber City Monday.

Officials with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:30 emergency officials received a call that the man was found on the Coyote Trail.

When they arrived on the scene, they determined the man had died.

His cause of death is under investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released, but they say he was from Wasatch County.

