(ABC4 News) – Take a look at this video that a Utahan from Centerville, Makenna Morris, took of two cruise ships crashing.

Morris says the videos shows the moment that two Carnival ships, Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend, collided at the port in Cozumel, Mexico.

Y’all this video I took is crazy https://t.co/TwPOzwJAEs — makenna morris (@MorrisMakenna) December 20, 2019

What others are clicking on: