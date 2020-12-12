Crowd gathers at Utah capitol building to support Indian farmers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Crowds gathered at the Utah capitol building Saturday morning in a peaceful protest against three agricultural bills that were passed by the Indian government in Sept. 2020.

Crowds gathered at the Capitol Building today to support Indian farmers

While millions of farmers have shown up in New Dehli, India across the world to show their support for Indian farmers, about 250-300 people were expected to be at the rally in Salt Lake City Saturday.

The protestors are asking for the Modi government to repeal three controversial bills on marketing produce. Leaders of the Indian farmers’ group in Salt Lake City say that the whole world has shown solidarity with the Indian farmers and that many Canadian and U.S. lawmakers agree with the farmers as well.

Those in opposition to the Indian government say that the three agricultural bills favor the rich and their corporations.