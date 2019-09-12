Crossing guard hit by 16-year-old driver in Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crossing guard was hit by a 16-year-old driver as she walked a child across the street in Roosevelt Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook, the 70-year-old woman was escorting a child across 300 West 200 North when she was hit.

Police said the woman was thrown several feet, and was taken to the hospital with several injuries to her head and leg. A current condition is not known.

Police said the crossing lights were functioning and the guard was equipped with a handheld stop sign, cones and emergency colored outerwear. The early morning sun may have been a factor in the accident.

Charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Roosevelt City Police said they wanted to remind all drivers to pay particular attention to pedestrians near or on school routes.

