SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Law enforcement agencies are asking people to take extra precautions this week when it comes to making sure their packages are not stolen.

This comes as Amazon Prime Day ended on July 12th, and with people having shopped, making the most of those deals, there’s a potential rise in the number of packages going out for delivery.

“There are stores in the area where you can have your packages delivered so you can pick them up, so not left out during the day while you’re at work or you can have the packages delivered to your work, rather than your home,” Centerville Police Department Lieutenant Allen Ackerson said.

Amazon site leaders call Prime Days their Superbowl. They can see up to a 70% jump in volume of work with deliveries needing to go out to customers.

“I’m going to look back at last year, 2022 Prime Day was our biggest Prime Day event ever, with over 300 million items being sold,” Amazon Salt Lake City site leader Steve Volk said.

Law enforcement worries the influx in deliveries on Prime Days could drive up thefts. Ackerson says a doorbell camera goes a long way in identifying suspects.

“It’s an immeasurable double amount of help to get a video or screenshot of a suspect,” sait Lt. Ackerson. “The doorbell cams, I can’t speak enough to how valuable those are,”

If a package is stolen, police ask that you report, it because it can help pinpoint areas where thefts are happening.

“We don’t know about crimes unless we’re told about them,” said Ackerson. “So if we get a group of package sets that happen, we know of a target area that’s being hit, and we can do extra enforcement out of the area.”

Amazon shared with ABC4 the following statement.

“The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue. If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right. We have a variety of ways we work with customers to provide visibility and options for their package delivery. Amazon’s customer service is also available 24/7 to help customers with any matters related to their package delivery.“

Amazon customers are always able to track their packages online, so they know exactly when it will be and are delivered. Packages can be tracked easily through the app and Amazon said it provides a two to four-estimated delivery window to help customers plan their day.

The tracking includes a map, letting customers view the progress of their delivery in real-time, giving them the number of stops a driver has before the delivery arrives. Customers can also share the tracking details with friends and family.

Finally, once the package is delivered, Amazon deliverers provide a photo of the package, giving a visual confirmation showing customers their package was safely delivered and where.