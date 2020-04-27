Crews to begin suppressing Shepard Fire early Monday morning

FARMINGTON, UTAH (ABC4 NEWS): Multiple crews were on scene to monitor the Shepard Fire burning in Davis County overnight.

The fire is located just south of Shepard Peak and north of Farmington Canyon.

“The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m.,” said Kim Osborn, Public Information Officer for the U.S. Forest Service. “They are suspecting that it’s a power line that caused the fire. We believe the fire to be about three to four acres.”

The power line runs through the middle of where the fire is burning. “The fuels or the foliage hasn’t greened up yet,” said Osborn. “So, it’s kind of like conditions last fall. The grass is dry. The oak brush, leaves are on the ground. That’s what’s burning up there right now.”

On Sunday, six firefighters from Farmington and Kaysville were initially sent to hike the fire, but were turned around before it got dark.

Monday morning another crew will be on its way. On Twitter, the Utah Fire Info shared 35 firefighters have been ordered to begin suppressing the flames.

No structures are being threatened. “The only thing to protect up there would be the power line,” said Osborn. “It would have to get replaced if the fire ends up burning that.”

One of the resources that won’t be used to fight this fire is a helicopter. Officials say since it’s so early in the fire season aviation resources don’t come on until next month.