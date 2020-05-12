Crews responding to Saddle Fire burning north of Midway, nearby homes evacuated as a precaution

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a new fire located north of Midway Tuesday.

The fire is estimated to be 70 acres. Officials say engine crews and a dozer are on scene. Resources from Wasatch County Fire, Wasatch County Public Works, Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, Heber City Police and the County Sheriff’s Department are working on the Saddle Fire. With additional resources being ordered from Lone Peak.

Wasatch Fire says several homes in the upper Interlaken area are being evacuated as a precaution.

The fire is a new start and is being called the Saddle Fire. Officials say the fire is moving north and that firefighters are experiencing strong, erratic winds in the area.

Fire officials say the cause of the is under investigation. The public is asked to stay away from the fire area so first responders can operate safely.

