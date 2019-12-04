Crews responding to large propane leak at Hillcrest High School, students being sent home

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are responding to a propane leak at the new construction area of Hillcrest High School, all students being evacuated.

The school is located at 7350 South 900 East in Midvale.

Matt McFarland, Unified Fire Authority, said a construction company dropped off a 500 pound propane tank at the location that leaked all night and they are anticipating several hours before they have the situation under control.

The @HillcrestHighSc students are supervised and are safe. We ask parents not to come to campus while officials respond to the incident. We will keep parents updated as more information becomes available. t — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) December 4, 2019

Students are being sent home as a precaution at this time. The building is currently being vented and Hazmat teams are on scene.

Utility Work

SB 900 E at South Union Ave, Midvale, Salt Lake Co.

SB Traffic Temp Diverted to 7200 S, Expect Delays

Est. Clearance Time: n/a — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 4, 2019

*DEVELOPING* We will continue to provide updates as soon as more information is released. ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene.