Crews responding to possible drowning at East Canyon Reservoir

EAST CANYON STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rescue crews are responding to a report of a possible drowning at East Canyon Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers confirmed the report came into dispatch just before 3 p.m. from a woman who was reporting a man who was with them went under the water and had not resurfaced.

Crews from Morgan and Summit County are currently responding to the area.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide an update as soon as possible.

