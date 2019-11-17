Crews responding to plane crash on I-15 in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police say crews are responding to a plane crash on I-15 in Roy Sunday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash has closed down southbound I-15 mile marker 338 near 31st Street.

Officials say the plane was carrying two male passengers who were transported to the hospital in series, non-life threatening condition.

UHP official ask driver to please use I-84 as an alternative to work around the incident. And say northbound traffic please focus on driving while passing the incident so other crashes are avoided.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

