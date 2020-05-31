More than 70 structures threatened in Ogden Canyon fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Fire officials say 72 structures are threatened by a fire in Ogden Canyon Saturday night.

Crews are responding to what’s being called the 9th Street Fire.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire has burned about 20 acres and continues to grow. At this time no evacuations have been issued to nearby homes. Officials say a Rocky Mountain Power substation has sustained damage.

Photo courtesy: Jess Fleming

Multiple resources are planning to monitor the situation and aid in suppression into Sunday morning.

