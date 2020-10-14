Crews responding to Kaibab Gulch Fire, new wildfire burning in Kanab

KANAB, Utah (ABC4 News) — Crews are responding to a new wildfire in Kanab Wednesday.

According to Utah Fire Info, crews are responding to a new wildfire located 31 miles east of Kanab, at Mile Marker 30 on State Road 89.

Officials are calling the fire the Kaibab Gulch Fire and say it has burned an estimated 70 acres.

Resources are on scene. More information to follow as it becomes available.

