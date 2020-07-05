Crews responding to house fire in Millcreek

UPDATE: 7/5/2020 2 p.m. – Firefighters switched to defensive operations and the fire is now under control.
Crews are mopping up to get hot spots under control.
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently on scene of a house fire in Millcreek Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters are on scene at a home located near 3400 South 3200 East where authorities said their crews can only fight from the outside due to a partial roof collapse.
The fire started in the carport, spread to cars and has since spread to the home.
*Developing* ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to provide updates.
