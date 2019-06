SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews in Summit County are working to clean up a hazmat spill at a rest area near Coalville.

North Summit Fire Public Information Officer Tyler Rowser said it’s a light powder substance, but officials have not identified what it is yet.

The rest area, on westbound on I-80 near mile marker 165, is closed while crews clean up the mess.

