Crews responding to fire burning above Battle Creek Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Pleasant Grove Fire Department is responding to a new fire burning above Battle Creek Canyon and G Mountian Sunday.

Officials say the fire has burned an estimated 50 acres. No structures are threatened at this time, with no evacuations in place. Fire officials say the fire is moving up the mountain away from structures.

Crews are working to get hikers off nearby trails. Fire personnel are asking the public to please stay off of the Battle Creek trail 050, Dry Canyon 051, Timpooneke Road 056, Timpooneke Criss Flat 151 and 049 connector trails for firefighter and public safety.

Fire crews say units are on scene with more on the way. Kiwanis Park is closed to the public at this time. Officials ask people to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.