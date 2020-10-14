Crews responding to fire at charter school in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews in West Valley City are working on a structure fire at a charter school that started Wednesday morning.

Accorinding to West Valley City Fire Department smoke filled the Ensign Learning Center located at 2755 S. Decker Lake Lane.

The school houses students from 1st to 6th grades who were all safely evacuated and have been released for the day.

Related Content Flames reach 30 feet in chicken coop, greenhouse fire in Utah County

There are no reports of injuries and an official cause has not yet been determined.