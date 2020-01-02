Crews responding to commercial gas leak in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently responding to a commercial gas leak in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.
According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, construction crews damaged a 2” gas line at 2350 West 1500 South just before 2 p.m.
*Developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.
