Crews responding to commercial gas leak in Salt Lake City

Top Stories

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are currently responding to a commercial gas leak in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, construction crews damaged a 2” gas line at 2350 West 1500 South just before 2 p.m.

*Developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss