Crews responding to brush fire in Lindon, possible evacuations ordered

LINDON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews in Utah County are responding to a brush fire in Lindon Friday afternoon.
It is possible evacuations will be put in place in the area of the fire which is located on Kings Peak Drive. Full details of the evacuations are still being sorted out.
Fire officials say the small wildfire is burning near Dry Canyon and has burned about 10 acres.
ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as more information is released.
