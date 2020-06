WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to fire located near Promontory Point. Officials are calling it the Promontory Fire.

It is estimated at about 500 acres, and is currently threatening the doppler radar.

Promontory Point fire

Crews say Air support has been ordered, in addition to ground resources.

Cause of the fire is unknown.

