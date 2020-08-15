West Haven fire burns through car lot

WEST HAVEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Crews are responding to a fire burning in West Haven Saturday evening.

According to officials, the fire started on the railroad tracks near Midland and 1900 West. All of 1900 West is shut down as crews are work to contain the fire.

Fire affecting roadway

All Directions Hinckley Dr at 1900 W Weber Co.

Southbound Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 7:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 15, 2020

There are a couple of car lots nearby and the fire is spreading from car to car. Weber First District is asking the community to avoid the area.

At this time, the apartments and town homes nearby are not in jeopardy, officials add.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.