Crews responding to 2 alarm fire at apartment complex in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a 2 alarm apartment fire in West Valley City Saturday night.
The fire was called in by multiple residents and visible flames can be seen coming from the Overlook Point Apartments located at 4612 S 2930 West.
This is developing, it is not known at this time how many units are affected or if there are any injuries. We will provide updates as they become available.
