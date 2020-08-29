Crews respond to structure fire in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews from Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, and Hill Field-Little Mountain respond to a structure fire at Compass Mineral Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the crews responded to a fire in a double-wide office trailer. The trailer had recently been moved to the location and was just hooked to power Saturday morning. Officials say that after about 30 minutes of the power being turned on in the trailer, an employee noticed smoke and called 911.

At 10:56am crews from Weber,Hill Field,Little Mtn. & Ogden City Fire responded to Compass Minerals for a fire in a double wide office trailer. Crews went interior, pulled ceilling & got the fire knocked out. Cause was accidental, damage was substantial, however no injuries. pic.twitter.com/gvRekwbMCH — Weber Fire District (@WeberFireDist) August 29, 2020

Compass Mineral’s emergency response team began fighting the fire from the exterior until fire units arrived and extinguished the fire.

The initial investigation into the fire found two to three junction boxes had failed and started the wood rafters of the trailer on fire. The fire didn’t spread to any further than the attic but caused enough damage to probably be a total loss. No injuries were reported.