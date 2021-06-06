Crews respond to RV fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews battled flames from an RV fire in Sandy, Saturday.

According to the Sandy Fire Department, on June 5, a man driving an RV noticed smoke coming from his engine, so he decided to pull over and check it out near 9000 South and 400 West.

Firefighters say as soon as the man did so, he then quickly noted flames to be coming from the underside of his vehicle.

The Sandy Fire Department tells ABC4 that just as crews arrived on scene, the RV had become fully engulfed.

Firefighters say the flames were immediately put out within minutes and that the RV itself is a total loss.

Crews share that the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.