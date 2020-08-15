Crews respond to new wildfire burning in Summit County, campers evacuated

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) –Officials with Utah Fire Info are responding to a new wildfire in Summit County Saturday afternoon.

The fire is being called the Shingle Creek Fire and is burning near Norway Flats. Officials say the fire has burned an estimated 25-30 acres. Campers are being evacuated out of Norway Flat area.

Officials say they believe the fire was human-caused.

Several engines and helicopters are on scene working to contain the burn.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.