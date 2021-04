ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to the scene of a motel fire in Roy City, Monday morning.

Firefighters are responding to 5223 south and 1900 west for reports of a fire at the Royal Inn & Suites at around 7:30 a.m., dispatch shares.

Fire affecting roadway

SB 1900 W at 5200 S Weber Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 8:30 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 19, 2021

Roads are affected by the fire according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and if there are any injuries as a result.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.