Crews respond to fire burning up Neffs Canyon above Olympus Cove

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Crews with Unified Fire are responding to a fire up Neffs Canyon, right above Olympus Cove Tuesday morning.

Unified Fire officials say the fire was first reported just after midnight. Neffs Canyon is located on the north side of Mount Olympus. Fire officials say the fire is small and burning about 1.5 miles up the canyon.

The size is currently less than 10 acres and moving slowly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, no structures have been threatened at this time. Unified Fire says crews are not engaging until daylight for safety and ask residents to please avoid the area.