Crews remain on scene after construction-related fire at SLCC

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tuesday, crews are monitoring an Applied Technology Building at Salt Lake Community College after firefighters responded to a large fire that engulfed the vacant building Monday.

Fire officials say the fire started around 5:20 p.m. near 4600 South Redwood Rd. at the Taylorville campus of Salt Lake Community College.

The college released a statement reading in part:

“We are deeply appreciative for the quick response of our first responders and SLCC’s Public Safety along with the multiple fire departments for their work in protecting the other buildings on campus and the surrounding community. The firefighters worked through the night to secure the location and determine when it is safe to reenter the building. While there may be some parking and traffic restrictions around the ATC, all other buildings on the Redwood campus are open, and we will be providing services as usual. Our Mail Services and Printing Services departments, both of which are housed in the ATC, will not be open, and employees who worked at the ATC have been asked to stay at home until further notice.”

Once it’s safe to enter the building engineers will assess damage.

#BREAKING: 2 alarm fire at Salt Lake Community College (Taylorsville campus). Firefighters in defense mode. PIO is en route to give more information. I'm live on @abc4utah News at 6 in the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/4Zac43AyVW — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonTV) June 23, 2020

There are no injuries to report.

Crews the wind and the open floor plan of the building made extinguishing the flames difficult.