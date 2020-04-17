Crews moved out of Magna fire station due to seismic concerns

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Fire Authority (UFA) has moved its crews out of Magna Station 102 due to seismic concerns.

The firemen were moved from a fire station located on 8609 West Magna Main St. to co-locate with crews located at a fire station on 8215 West and 3500 South.





After the 5.7 earthquake on March 18, Magna facilities were inspected. Several fire stations had damage but were still considered safe to continue operations. Since the initial quake, UFA stations have been inspected after each aftershock.

After the Thursday morning 4.2 aftershock, UFA Chief Dan Petersen decided to relocated the crew stationed at Station 102.

“While this will affect response times in the northwest portion of Magna, our crews’ safety and the ability to be available for response is of the utmost priority,” Chief Petersen said. “I’m confident we can continue to deliver quality emergency services for the Magna community from Station 111, while ensuring the safety of our crews until the station can be further evaluated or repaired if necessary.”

