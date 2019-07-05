Crews looking for overdue hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Search and rescue is out looking for a woman who never returned from a hike Thursday.

Officials say 41-year-old Dawn Rohde left her home around 7 a.m. and headed to the canyon for a hike in Maybird Gulch . They say she called her husband around noon to tell him she was going to to head to the Red Pine Lake area.

She hasn’t been heard from since. Investigators believe her cell phone is dead.

Det. Ken Hansen said conditions were cold overnight and there is snow in the area.

Dawn is an active hiker and frequents these trails.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on: